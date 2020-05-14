FITNESS FORECAST: Humidity stays low for a nice outside workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – May is Tampa Bay’s 3rd driest month of the year. This week has been sunny and breezy, and it should stay that way today.

With dew points in the low 60s today and the breeze to help whisk some sweat off your body, it should be a nice day to exercise outside.

This morning and this evening are the best times before the sun is overhead and temperatures are at their max this afternoon. If you are going out to bike or run in the afternoon, scale back your intensity some today and look for shady areas.

The humidity and dew points begin to increase overnight, so even if your run or walk is planned for Friday morning, you will need to limit your exercise intensity. Either slow down or go for a shorter time.

Trying to keep the same intensity when the humidity increases can make it more difficult for your body to cool itself and properly recover before the next run or walk.

