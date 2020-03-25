Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Why is Tampa Bay the lightning capital?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 is hosting Weather Breaks this week to help kids continue learning while they’re home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s Weather Break featured Meteorologists Leigh Spann and Ian Oliver talking about lightning formation. Leigh and Ian also explained why the middle of Florida, including Tampa Bay, is known as the “lightning capital.”

Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break every day at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.

