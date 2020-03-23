Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the clouds

Weather Break

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 hosted its first Weather Break on Monday to help kids continue learning while they’re home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s Weather Break with Storm Team 8 featured Leigh Spann and Ian Oliver, who explained how clouds develop. They also identified the most common types of clouds we see in the Tampa Bay area.

Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break every day at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.

WEATHER BREAKS WITH STORM TEAM 8:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

What businesses are essential

Thumbnail for the video titled "What businesses are essential"

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

Some Tampa Bay parents struggle to get internet service so kids can learn online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa Bay parents struggle to get internet service so kids can learn online"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss