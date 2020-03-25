Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: How do hurricanes and tropical storms form?

Weather Break

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 is hosting Weather Breaks this week to help kids continue learning while they’re home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s weather break featured Meteorologists Leigh Spann, Ian Oliver and Amanda Holly talking about tropical systems and hurricanes. Our Weather Break team explained how these systems form and how forecasters inspect them. We even got a glimpse of Ian’s ride into a storm with the Hurricane Hunters!

Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break every day at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.

WEATHER BREAKS WITH STORM TEAM 8:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay organizations help get shelter animals adopted amid coronavirus outbreak"

Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor looking to issue city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow"

Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible Stay-at-home orders to be issued in Tampa and St. Pete"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss