Weather Break with Storm Team 8: How do hurricanes and tropical storms form?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 is hosting Weather Breaks this week to help kids continue learning while they’re home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s weather break featured Meteorologists Leigh Spann, Ian Oliver and Amanda Holly talking about tropical systems and hurricanes. Our Weather Break team explained how these systems form and how forecasters inspect them. We even got a glimpse of Ian’s ride into a storm with the Hurricane Hunters!

Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break every day at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.

