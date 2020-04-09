Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Weather Break: How to bend a stream of water

Weather Break

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ability to bend water doesn’t require magic – just a comb, some wool or nylons and a faucet with a slow steady stream of water.

To bend a stream of water, start by rubbing the teeth of the comb against the wool or nyoln for a good 20 seconds.

Then bring the comb teeth very close to the slow, steady stream of water. The stream should bend toward the teeth of the comb.

This happens due to static electricity. By rubbing the wool against the comb, negative charges build up on the teeth. When the comb is brought close to the water, the positive charges in the water are attracted to the negative charges on the comb.

The attraction pulls the stream of water close to the teeth of the comb.

If you try this at home, we want to see! Post it on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and make sure to tag WFLA!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More weather break stories

More Weather Break

Top Videos

Bending Water Experiment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bending Water Experiment"

Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses' kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses' kids"

"Drive-by" donation drives encourage giving from a distance

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Drive-by" donation drives encourage giving from a distance"

Manatee County inmates make PPE in jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County inmates make PPE in jail"

St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers"

Do the ZooTampa animals know we are gone?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do the ZooTampa animals know we are gone?"

Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates

Thumbnail for the video titled "CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates"

Coronavirus: Florida reports over 600 new cases, deaths in Hillsborough, Manatee counties

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida reports over 600 new cases, deaths in Hillsborough, Manatee counties"

Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater"

Funeral Homes adjust services amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral Homes adjust services amid pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss