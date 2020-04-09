Weather Break: How to bend a stream of water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ability to bend water doesn’t require magic – just a comb, some wool or nylons and a faucet with a slow steady stream of water.

To bend a stream of water, start by rubbing the teeth of the comb against the wool or nyoln for a good 20 seconds.

Then bring the comb teeth very close to the slow, steady stream of water. The stream should bend toward the teeth of the comb.

This happens due to static electricity. By rubbing the wool against the comb, negative charges build up on the teeth. When the comb is brought close to the water, the positive charges in the water are attracted to the negative charges on the comb.

The attraction pulls the stream of water close to the teeth of the comb.

If you try this at home, we want to see! Post it on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and make sure to tag WFLA!