Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the clouds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 hosted its first Weather Break on Monday to help kids continue learning while they’re home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s Weather Break with Storm Team 8 featured Leigh Spann and Ian Oliver, who explained how clouds develop. They also identified the most common types of clouds we see in the Tampa Bay area.

Did you watch our first #WeatherBreak lesson this morning? It was on clouds and how they form. Here’s your project. Make a poster of the different types of clouds. I used cotton balls. Let me see how you made them! pic.twitter.com/XOdRD7d1rl — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) March 23, 2020

@WFLALeigh Aiden 6th grade Pepin and Emma Lynn 3rd grade Brooker!! Thanks for the lesson. Both kids loved it!! pic.twitter.com/34gp9dzz3n — Catherine Weir (@AutismMomAiden) March 23, 2020

@WFLA thank you for the daily Science lessons! It truly takes a village! pic.twitter.com/ZWYunsPz3H — CC (@ChaseCarrion) March 23, 2020

Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break every day at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.