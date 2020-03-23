Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the clouds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 hosted its first Weather Break on Monday to help kids continue learning while they’re home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday’s Weather Break with Storm Team 8 featured Leigh Spann and Ian Oliver, who explained how clouds develop. They also identified the most common types of clouds we see in the Tampa Bay area.
Storm Team 8 will host a Weather Break every day at 10 a.m. on WFLA Now. Each Weather Break with Storm Team 8 will feature a different science lesson exploring the most fun and fascinating topics in meteorology.