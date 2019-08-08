Live Now
WAVE WATCH: West wind keep morning rain chances high this week

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Boaters should get used to the morning shower and storm chances with the onshore flow pattern sticking around. Moisture is transported from the Gulf to the land leaving the air humid and primed for shower and storms. Mornings and early afternoon will have higher rain chances than the afternoons.

Tampa Bay

  • Sunrise: 6:57 am
  • Sunset: 8:15 pm
  • High Tide: 7:36 pm
  • Low Tide: 2:44 pm

Pinellas

  • Sunrise: 6:58 am
  • Sunset: 8:15 pm
  • Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

  • Sunrise: 6:58 am
  • Sunset: 8:15 pm
  • Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

Suncoast

  • Sunrise: 6:58 am
  • Sunset: 8:15 pm
  • Low Tide: 1:46 PM
  • High Tide: 7:29 PM
  • Significant Wave Height: 2 feet
  • Wave Period: 3 seconds

