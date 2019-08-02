WAVE WATCH: Unsettled weather to bring scattered to numerous showers and storms this weekend

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay will see numerous showers and storms over the weekend thanks to an abundance of tropical moisture in place. Morning showers will be likely with showers and storms scattered in the afternoon. There will be slightly less coverage on Sunday. The bay will see a light chop with winds out of the south turning southwest at 10 knots.

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm

Low Tide: 9:39 am

High Tide: 4:08 pm

Coastal Pinellas will see numerous showers and storms scattered about over the weekend thanks to an abundance of tropical moisture in place. Morning showers will be likely with storms popping up in the afternoon. There will be slightly less coverage on Sunday. Offshore seas will be 2 feet or less with winds coming in out of the southwest at 10 knots.

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm

The Nature Coast will have the least amount of showers and storms over the weekend but there will still be a few scattered about each day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with winds coming in out of the southwest at 5 knots on Saturday.

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 8:19 pm

The Suncoast will most likely see an abundance of showers in the morning on Saturday with a few storms lingering into the mid-afternoon hours. The Bay will see a light chop with southwesterly winds at 10 knots.