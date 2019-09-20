Wave Watch: Small Craft Advisory in effect through Sunday with strong east winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

Friday: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the coastal waters through the weekend. Drier air will limit rain chances but winds will be breezy coming out of the east at 20-25 knots. Bay and inland waters will be choppy and offshore seas will be 2-3 ft. Seas could be up to 5-7 feet at times. The breezy winds stick around through Saturday.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Low Tide: 1:10 p.m.

High Tide: 8:02 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Significant wave height: 4 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Significant wave height: 3 feet

Wave period: 3 seconds

Suncoast