Wave Watch: Onshore winds bring morning rain this week

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay will see showers and a few storms develop offshore overnight the next few days and more onshore during the morning hours. Showers and storms will push inland during the afternoon leaving the bay mostly dry during the evening.

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:15 pm

Low Tide: 1:17 pm

High Tide: 7:28 pm

The Nature Coast have showers and storms in the forecast during the morning hours with a drier afternoon in the forecast. Storms develop offshore overnight and move towards land during the day. This will leave the coastal areas a little drier than normal during the afternoons.

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 8:19 pm

Coastal Pinellas will likely see morning storms moving ashore and pushing inland during the afternoon. Waves will be 2 feet or less with winds coming in off the waters, out of the west at 5 to 10 knots.

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm

The Suncoast will also see morning showers and storms. Westerly winds will push most of the activity inland during the afternoon leaving the bay and offshore waters a little drier. If you plan to go out paddle-boarding, the afternoon will be a better bet.