Wave Watch: Mostly sunny, warm and dry this weekend on the water

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch for Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and the Nature Coast.

The Weekend: Drier air will be in place for the weekend limiting rain chances to less than 10% each day. The mornings will start out comfortable with clear skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s in the afternoons under plenty of sunshine. Winds will be relatively light, coming out of the northeast at 10 knots. Seas will generally be around 2 feet.

Tampa Bay

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Low Tide: 8:00 a.m.

High Tide: 2:18 p.m.

Pinellas

Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Significant wave height: 2 feet

Wave period: 4 seconds

Nature Coast

Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Significant wave height: 1 foot

Wave period: 1 second

