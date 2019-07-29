Wave Watch: Light winds with spotty showers on the water Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Marine conditions can change quickly across the Tampa Bay area. So 8 On Your Side meteorologist Amanda Holly is tracking your Wave Watch For Tampa Bay, Coastal Pinellas, Suncoast and Nature Coast.

Tampa Bay will be rather quiet with bay and inland waters smooth on Tuesday. Winds will be light; southeast 5 knots turning west 10 knots as the sea breeze develops. Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty and mostly inland. Sunrise is at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 8:21 p.m. High tide at St. Pete Pier will occur at 12:35 p.m. and low tide at 8:42 p.m.

Coastal Pinellas: Winds will be light, southeast 10 knots turning west 5 knots. Seas will be 2 feet or less. Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty and mostly inland. Sunrise at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 8:21 p.m. Significant wave height will be 2 feet with a period of 2 seconds.

Suncoast: Bay water will be smooth with light winds, southeast 5 knots turning west 10 knots as the sea breeze develops. Sunrise at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 8:20 p.m. Significant wave height will be 2 feet with a period of 2 seconds. Seas will be 2 feet or less. Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty and mostly inland.

Nature Coast: Winds will be light, east 5 knots turning northwest 10 knots. Seas will be 2 feet or less. Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty and mostly inland. Sunrise: 6:51 a.m. and sunset at 8:22 p.m. Significant wave height will be 3 feet with a period of 2 seconds.