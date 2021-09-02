WATCH: Cow trapped in tree rescued in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

(NBC News Channel) — Crews went out on a limb to rescue a cow trapped in a tree after floods swept through Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

A video shows crews use a chainsaw to cut the branches around the cow to free it.

It’s not clear when the rescue happened, but the video was shared by St. Bernard Parish on Twitter Tuesday.

Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana with strong winds, heavy rains and life-threatening floods. It killed two people in Louisiana, two others in Mississippi and two electrical workers in Alabama. Ida was blamed for eight deaths in New York and New Jersey after being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

