PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — People all over Pinellas County spotted a waterspout that formed Wednesday afternoon and turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach.

Photos and videos of the waterspout started coming in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. One video sent to WFLA.com shows the waterspout moving in from the Gulf of Mexico and toward North Redington Beach.

That video, captured by Frances Lanier Williams, shows the moment the waterspout hit the beach, making landfall to become a brief tornado. In the video, people are seen running from the vortex as it kicks up sand on the beach.

“It was a bit scary watching it come on shore,” she said. “It made a turn to the south and missed us.”

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.