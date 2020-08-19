WATCH: Box truck overturns during possible tornado in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) – A dash camera was rolling the moment a powerful storm knocked over a box truck Tuesday afternoon in DeLand.
It happened as powerful storms moved through the region and the DeLand area was under a tornado warning.
The video was shared on Twitter by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with “bumps and bruises.”
