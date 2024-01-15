TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a cool and quiet start to the week across the Tampa Bay area but it will not be quiet for long. The active weather pattern continues with two strong cold fronts set to move through this week.

Today will be warmer with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder this afternoon as a warm front lifts north. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures warm into the low 70s.

It stays cloudy tonight with temperatures a bit milder in the mid 60s. The cold front will pass through on Tuesday with more scattered showers and a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected.

The colder air will arrive for Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s and highs only in the mid and upper 50s.

That cool down is brief with another front expected to move through Thursday into Friday with a few showers. Severe weather is not expected with this second front either. The air that moves in behind that second cold front will be even colder with highs Saturday in the 50s and lows in the 40s.