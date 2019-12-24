Warm Christmas day across the United States

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures will be warm this Christmas is Tampa. For some across the United States, it will be the warmest Christmas on record with many high temperatures Christmas day in jeopardy.

Although it has been gloomy and temps have been cool the past several days across the Bay Area, that will begin to change Christmas day.

After a cool start with morning temps in the upper 50s, temperatures will warm quick under a mix of sun and clouds. By midday temperatures will have risen into the mid 70s.

Highs across Tampa will top out in the mid and upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. While it will be warm, it will not be our warmest Christmas ever. The warmest Christmas day topped out at 86° in both 2015 and 2016.

There is a slim chance a light shower could move through but most areas will be dry. Humidity levels will be tolerable.

Across the rest of the country, a white Christmas will be hard to come by. Most places along and east of the Mississippi will be well above freezing. In fact many places will be very warm with record warmth expected across parts of the plains and midwest.

Chicago will be near 51 with places in the central Plains nearing 70 degrees.

Out west, up in the mountains, that will be your best bet for a white Christmas this year.

LATEST STORIES: