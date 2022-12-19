TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – A recent blizzard hit South Dakota, bringing long days of snow and wind along with it.

The conditions drifted snow across the state for the better part of last week.

In some areas, residents got 3-feet of snow, making them brace for battle when they had to shovel or walk through the drifts.

Some residents had it worse than others.

Videos provided to NBC’s KNBN by Jer Jo Perrett-Rantapaa show a girl getting stuck trying to shovel a massive drift during the blizzard.

Armed with a shovel, she can only walk so far before having to dig herself out.