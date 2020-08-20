TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A powerful waterspout was turning heads in South Florida on Wednesday.
An Instagram user captured video of the waterspuot coming on shore as a brief tornado near Golden Beach Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout came onshore around 1:09 p.m. and became a brief EF-O tornado with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. An EF-O is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
No injuries were reported.
LATEST STORIES:
- Study: Honey may be better at treating coughs and colds
- Video shows powerful waterspout come onshore as tornado in South Florida
- WATCH: Trump praises supporters of QAnon sex-trafficking conspiracy theory
- St. Pete City Council to vote on contracts for e-scooter program
- Staying strong and living with dementia