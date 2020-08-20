LIVE NOW /
Video shows powerful waterspout come onshore as tornado in South Florida

Weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A powerful waterspout was turning heads in South Florida on Wednesday.

An Instagram user captured video of the waterspuot coming on shore as a brief tornado near Golden Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout came onshore around 1:09 p.m. and became a brief EF-O tornado with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. An EF-O is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

No injuries were reported.

