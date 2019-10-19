VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters capture stunning images inside Tropical Storm Nestor

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters released a fascinating video from their flight inside Tropical Storm Nestor.

The video was posted on Twitter around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Nestor spawned two confirmed tornadoes in the Tampa Bay area — one in Polk County and another in Seminole.

Nestor lost its tropical characteristics as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

