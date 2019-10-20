Live Now
Utah faces first major snowfall of season

by: CNN

UTAH (CNN/WFLA) — Check out the first big snowfall of the season in Utah.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was blanketed with snow Saturday.

Utah Department of Transportation crews spent the day clearing roads. Drivers were advised to avoid some parts due to black ice.

