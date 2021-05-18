Unusually low humidity persists through the weekend- here’s how that could mean trouble

TAMPA (WFLA) – We are amidst a lovely stretch of unusually low humidity, especially compared to our normal levels of moisture this time of the year. Our crisp, slightly cooler mornings and evenings that turn comfortable quickly are the highlights of this forecast pattern. Also the better hair days are highly appreciated!

The lower humidity began after a cold front pushed through in advance of last weekend, pushing cooler, drier air across the state. Since then, high pressure to our north and much drier air over us has made the lower humidity consistent so far this week.

An unusual weather pattern develops across the US to hold drier air over us for even longer, with a strong ridge over Texas and the western Gulf, our humidity will remain low throughout the rest of this week and through the weekend.

It’s hard to identify a downside to low humidity, but we’ve seen the downside realized for the past few days- our fire danger is elevated. We are not in a drought, but we haven’t had much rain this month (only one day with measurable rain so far at the Tampa Airport,) and we are running a little more than 2 inches below normal for the year’s rainfall totals.

Our rather breezy forecast also contributes to higher fire danger levels, and the gusty easterly winds are expected to continue through the weekend.

When we peek ahead to long term forecast models, it seems possible that we could go through most of the rest of this month until more widespread chances for rain enter our forecast area. The GFS model finally shows widespread afternoon showers as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

We do expect to enter our rainy season by early June- we typically accomplish this by late May into early June where we stay in that pattern until late September and early October. We will catch up on our small rainfall deficit rather quickly, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay, we see 55% to 70% of our annual rainfall from June through September.