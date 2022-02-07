Umbrella Alert Day on Tuesday: Timing of rain expected in Tampa Bay

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday is an Umbrella Alert Day because of persistent, daylong rain that will make for a soggy and chilly day. We will see around an inch of rain and temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the day.

A front will push through the southeast on Tuesday, bringing widespread rain across our area for most of the day. The showers will begin to push onshore in the Nature Coast after midnight on Monday.

The showers will spread inland and south early Tuesday morning. We expect waves of rain for most of the day, with heavy rain at times.

We will begin to dry out slowly overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the last of the showers moving out of our area on Wednesday morning.

While you don’t want to be caught without your umbrella tomorrow, our lawns and gardens will be rather pleased with the inconvenient, but much-needed, rainfall. The rainfall totals are expected to be between half an inch and an inch of rain.

The heavier end of that rainfall range will be along and to the north of I-4. I do not expect that we will challenge the record rainfall for Feb. 8, which was 3.11″ set in 1981.

Temperatures will be rather chilly as a result of the clouds and showers. We will spend most of the day in the 50s with afternoon temperatures mostly in the upper 50s.

As we dry out on Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the mid 60s. A warming trend continues into the weekend.

