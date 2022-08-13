TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a hot and humid weekend for the Tampa Bay area. Today is the pick day of the weekend to get outdoors though with lower rain chances.

It’ll be dry through the morning with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures warming into the low 90s. Rain chances will increase to a 50% later this afternoon.

A few spotty storms will start to pop up between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. with thunderstorms becoming scattered and generally drifting inland this evening.





An onshore wind pattern develops for the second half of the weekend which will change the timing and coverage of the rain. Showers will start earlier along the coast and be possible at any time during the day. Storms will spread inland during the afternoon and because of the west wind it will stay very humid.

The onshore wind pattern will continue through most of next week.

The tropics remain relatively quiet with the exception of a small disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of developing over the next few days as it drifts west toward Texas. This will likely bring heavy rains to the coast of Texas and is not expected to be a wind threat.