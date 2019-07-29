2 meteor showers to peak Monday night

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Look up, Tampa Bay! Two meteor showers will be at their maximum tonight while a third meteor shower is ongoing.

The alpha Capricornids and the Southern delta Aquariids both peak tonight but will produce different types of meteors, so it’s important to know what you’re looking for.

As with most meteor showers, it is best to look up after midnight in a location with as little light pollution as possible. Travel away from big city lights to see as dark of a sky as possible. East of I-75 would be your best bet. Fortunately, light from the moon will not be an issue tonight being only 6% full.

The alpha Capricornids are known for producing bright fireballs that streak across the sky. You’ll have to watch closely though, as it is not a very strong shower and only five meteors per hour are expected during peak shower times.

The Southern delta Aquariids also peak on the night of July 29. This shower is known to produce 16 meteors per hour at its peak but consists of more faint meteors with short tails. It is best to look south towards the equator to watch for these.

Both meteor showers have been active for about three weeks but happen to be at their maximum tonight. Clouds from late afternoon storms could hinder views early in the evening but should clear out after midnight. This will give way to a dark night sky, perfect for catching a few of these shooting stars.

The Perseid meteor shower is also ongoing but doesn’t peak for another 2 weeks. Unfortunately, on the night of its peak, Aug. 12, the moon will be 94% full and will likely wash out many of the fainter meteors with this shower.

Grab the bug spray, a pillow for your neck and some patience and look up Monday night! After these meteor showers end, we’ll have to wait until the middle of September before another chance at an active night.