Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves toward the Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian has continued to strengthen as it moves toward the Winward Islands.

The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Winward Islands on Monday, according to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say the storm may intensify to near hurricane strength over the next 48 hours.

As of 5 a.m., the storm is located about 225 miles east-southeast of Barbados and about 335 miles east-southeast of St. Lucia.

“[The storm] is still expected to head into the Caribbean and slowly increase in strength before interacting with the island of Hispaniola. (Haiti and Dominican Republic),” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

The system is moving west at about 14 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominica

Martinique

Grenada and its dependencies

