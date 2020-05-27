Tropical Storm Bertha forms near South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Bertha is churning off the Southeast coast, and is forecast to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of the Carolinas and Virginia through Wednesday night. There is also the risk of dangerous surf and rip currents along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Bertha is currently about 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. It’s moving northwest at nine miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for portions of central North Carolina and western Virginia.

The storm is moving away from Florida, therefore it won’t have much of an impact on the state, but some rainfall is expected. There is a 30% chance of rain in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, but this is due to storms pushing inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

LATEST STORIES: