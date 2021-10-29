Trick or treat forecast: Halloween weekend weather in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Halloween weekend is here and there’s plenty to do in the Tampa Bay area to celebrate the spooky season.

But will the weather be a trick or a treat? Here’s a look at your Halloween weekend forecast:

Friday night

We woke up to slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity Friday morning thanks to the cold front that moved through the area on Thursday.

Temperatures will fall into the low 70s then the mid 60s overnight. Winds will stay quite gusty and help to bring showers in off the Gulf of Mexico. These will continue through the evening and on Saturday.

Saturday

Winds will still be gusty Saturday and the are chance for passing clouds and drizzles remain in the forecast. The showers won’t be widespread and rain chances will be around 30% through the day. Winds 20-30 mph are possible inside and out of any showers.

Temperatures will be nice again, with morning lows in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Winds will calm down Saturday evening.

Sunday: Halloween

Temperatures will be chilly Halloween morning, with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. There will be a few lingering sprinkles right along the coast Sunday morning but, overall, it will be much drier.

Expect a bit more sunshine in the afternoon as well with just a few passing clouds.

The trick or treat forecast is more of a treat than anything. Winds will be light and temperatures will be mild in the afternoon with highs near 77 degrees. It will feel cool and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by 7 or 8 p.m.

Very dry air will be in place and it will feel crisp into the evening and chilly during the overnight hours. No rain is in the forecast for Sunday evening.