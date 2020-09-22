‘Zombie’ Tropical Storm Paulette regenerates in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In true 2020 fashion, the remnants of a named storm that became post-tropical last week have become better organized and regenerated into a “zombie” tropical storm.

Paulette regenerated into a tropical storm south of the Azores early Tuesday morning, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory. It was the first advisory the NHC issued on Paulette since last Wednesday when the organization declared it a “strong extratropical cyclone.”

“Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm #Paulette.”

NHC forecasters said deep convection that was associated with the post-tropical remnants of Paulette organized once again and resulted in strengthening that allowed the system to be classified as a tropical cyclone once again.

Tropical Storm Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph when it regenerated Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, it had weakened with maximum sustained winds of just 40 mph. It is expected to continue weakening slowly and become a remnant low in the next day or so, the NHC said.

“Moderate to strong vertical wind shear and cool sea surface temperatures are expected to induce weakening over the next couple of days,” NHC forecasters said in a discussion Tuesday. “Paulette is expected to become post-tropical by 48 hours. If convection does not redevelop later (Tuesday,) the transition to a post-tropical cyclone would likely occur before 48 hours. The remnant low is expected to dissipate by day five.”

Paulette is about 335 miles southeast of the Azores and moving east at 14 mph. According to the latest NHC advisory, there are no hazards impacting land.

