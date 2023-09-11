TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As meteorologists keep a close eye on Hurricane Lee, WFLA.com has activated its advanced Wobble Tracker tool to help predict the storm’s latest trajectory.

Even the slightest wobble off track could change Lee’s effects on communities across the impact area. That’s why WFLA.com and the Max Defender 8 team are committed to bringing you the very latest on Lee’s every move.

How to use the Wobble Tracker

The Wobble Tracker consists of two colored lines; The blue line represents Lee’s past track, while the red line represents the forecasted track, according to the National Hurricane Center. Pay close attention to Lee’s eye on the satellite to determine if there is any wobble.

A wobble occurs when the center of Lee’s eye moves off of the colored lines. The hurricane symbol on the map merely represents the storm’s current intensity.

Hurricane Lee’s latest track

Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 3 storm as it churns northwest about 365 miles north of the Northern Leeward Islands. The NHC said some strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening.

The storm is expected to turn north Monday evening into Tuesday morning and pass well east of the southeast United States. However, the NHC said beaches across the western Atlantic can expect hazardous surf and rip current conditions all week.