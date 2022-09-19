TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Fiona slammed the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and high winds on Monday, one day after it made landfall and brought devastating damage to Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that Puerto Rico, which still hasn’t fully recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017, is still experiencing “catastrophic flooding” in the wake of Fiona. The hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon and knocked out power for the entire island.

Fiona remained a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 mph, according to a 2 p.m. advisory from the NHC. The storm started moving away from the islands and into the Atlantic, and is forecast to continue moving to the northwest. It’s expected to make a turn to the north and northeast in the coming days and will likely become a major hurricane by Wednesday, according to the NHC.

People living along the Gulf Coast and the East Coast of the United States have kept a close eye on Fiona’s track, and many Floridians have asked if the storm will have any impact on weather in the Sunshine State.

Will Fiona impact the US?

Fiona is not expected to make any kind of landfall or even get close to the United States. The latest track from the NHC has the storm staying well off the East Coast as it moves north in the Atlantic.

Because Fiona is staying so far off the coast, forecasters do not anticipate any kind of rain or wind impacts to the United States from the storm.

The NHC has, however, warned about potential surf impacts along the East Coast. Swells generated by the storm are impacting the islands and will continue to spread across the Atlantic, according to the NHC. The latest advisory from the NHC said swells could impact the East Coast through the midweek and “could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Wave height forecast for swells caused by Hurricane Fiona (Max Defender 8)

“No major impacts are expected here in the U.S. from Fiona. However, life threatening rip currents are possible along the eastern U.S. coast,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Eric Stone said. “Waves along the coast of eastern Florida and Georgia are expected to be between 4 and 6 feet with 5 to 8-foot waves expected along the Carolinas late this week.”

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service said boating conditions could also become hazardous once the swells from Fiona reach the Atlantic. It will be important to keep an eye out and check the marine forecast before heading out on the water.

The only other impact Fiona will have on weather in the Tampa Bay area is bringing drier air. According to a tweet from the NWS in Tampa Bay, Fiona’s movement will bring some drier air to the area with lower rain chances starting Wednesday.

“High pressure will build into our area Wednesday, which will keep things much drier Thursday into Friday,” Stone said. “This will also help keep Fiona from making its way near Florida.”