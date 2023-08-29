TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia is making its way toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, and as Idalia nears, storm surges across the Tamp Bay area are expected. Due to Wednesday’s Super Moon causing higher-than-normal high tides, the storm surge threat has increased.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia will have “catastrophic” impacts from storm surge, but when can Tampa Bay expect to see those impacts?

The worst weather will be between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. However, the biggest storm surge for the Tampa Bay area will occur Wednesday morning.

As of the 11 a.m. update, Idalia was over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, moving north at 114 mph. While Idalia’s track remains west of Tampa Bay, its storm surge remains the biggest threat.

Some areas north of Tampa Bay are expected to see 8 to 12 feet of storm surge, with 4 to 9 feet in the Tampa Bay area and 3 to 7 feet south of Tampa Bay.

“Here’s where we expected land to be inundated by water. Generally west of US 19 on the Nature Coast. Water level chosen varies by area. From 10 ft in Citrus county to 6 feet in Northern Pinellas,” Max Defender 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said.

Berardelli also said about 4 to 5 feet is expected in Southern Pinellas, Tampa Bay, and about 3 feet in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.