TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted powerful photos of destruction on Friday following Hurricane Ian.

The Category 4 storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday with 150 mph winds.

On Friday morning, Sheriff Carmine Marceno visited Fort Myers Beach, and the sheriff’s office posted photos on Facebook, including a photo alongside deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A particularly powerful photo showed a deputy among the damage with an American flag in the background.

