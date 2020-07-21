Wave entering Gulf of Mexico has 40% chance of development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical disturbances Tuesday morning, one just south of Florida and the other off the west coast of Africa.

The tropical wave entering the Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of cyclone formation over the next five days.

Right now, the wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida and the adjacent Atlantic and Carribbean waters. It’s expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today and will arrive in the northwestern Gulf by Thursday.

The disturbance near Africa has a 60% chance of formation over the next five days. The storm is heading west over the Atlantic, but is forecast to weaken due to less favorable conditions.

LATEST STORIES: