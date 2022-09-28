CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Videos taken in Cape Coral continually showed the destructive power of Hurricane Ian as it came ashore on Florida’s west Coast.

Video taken from Cape Coral Dale Suslick showed the roofing over his neighbor’s swimming pool being ripped right off by the hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane Ian made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida. The coastal regions hit directly by the hurricane experienced heavy flooding and winds, with vehicles in Naples being submerged by the storm surge.

Suslick said his own lanai was destroyed by the winds.