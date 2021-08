(NBC) – New video from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter’s plane is giving us a better look inside the eye of Hurricane Ida.

The video was taken Sunday morning somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a category four, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is generating sustained winds up to 150 miles per hour and is expected to drop up to two feet of rain on Louisiana.