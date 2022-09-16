SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center issued Tropical Storm Warnings for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday morning ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona, which could become a hurricane early next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 135 miles east of Guadalupe, moving toward the west at 14 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, with tropical storm force winds extending out 140 miles from the center, and central pressure of 1005 MB.

The latest forecast says tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Leeward Islands beginning this afternoon. Winds will spread westward to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday and across Puerto Rico late Saturday and Saturday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following locations, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the area within 36 hours:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica and the British Virgin Islands, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the area within 48 hours.

Forecasters said Puerto Rico can expect four to eight inches of rain, with up to a foot possible, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane center is warning of “considerable flood impacts” for those areas.

Latest track from the National Hurricane Center (11 a.m. advisory)

The forecast track shifted closer to the Bahamas early Friday morning, which News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said was expected. There is some chance that the storm could impact the mainland United States, but it is too early to be sure. The long-term track can be very uncertain.

The latest forecast indicates Fiona could become a hurricane sometime Tuesday or early Wednesday as it approaches the Bahamas.