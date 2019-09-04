Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Video shows power crews pray together ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Tracking the Tropics

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WFLA) – A video shows power crews from Oklahoma say a prayer before they went on their way to the east coast to help the area recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The OG&E crew members left on Tuesday morning.

There were 38 trucks carrying 64 crews members headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they will help restore power if needed.

The crews say they got a lot of help last week to restore powers to 100,000 Oklahomans, so they wanted to help others in need.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss