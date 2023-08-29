TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Idalia, a long line of cars was seen evacuating along I-4 Tuesday afternoon.

While Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continue to monitor Tampa Bay area roadways and bridges, traffic is still moving efficiently. However, FHP said there is a “heavy volume” along eastbound I-4 approaching I-75 and southbound I-75 departing I-4.

Residents are urged to complete their storm preparations as soon as possible this afternoon, find adequate shelter, monitor weather reports and follow safety messages provided by local authorities.

If you live in an area that was ordered to evacuate, please do so. If you do not know your evacuation zone, you can find more information here.

As of this report, Tampa Bay area bridges are open, including the Skyway Bridge, which is currently experiencing wind gusts up to 40 mph.

