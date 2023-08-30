TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia is having impacts on the Tampa Bay area as it is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Water crashes onto Bayshore Boulevard

St. Pete Beach seeing significant flooding with 3-4 feet of water in some areas

Bradenton first responders save distressed boater during Hurricane Idalia

Mahsa Saeidi reports on conditions near the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Hillsborough County

Conditions at the Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton

Watch WFLA Now’s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.