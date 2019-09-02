Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.

The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The video is a light show.

For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss