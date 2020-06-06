VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters fly into Tropical Storm Cristobal

(CNN) – Landfall is expected sometime Sunday afternoon in Louisiana for Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The National Weather Service’s Hurricane Hunters flew into the storm Saturday to better gauge its strength.

They measured Cristobal having sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to continue to strengthen as it continues its track north through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Several models say Cristobal is expected to make landfall somewhere between Marsh Island and Slidell. Louisiana’s Terrebonne parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all residents and businesses in the zone adjacent to the levee system.

Storm surge is expected to be between four and six feet along the coastal areas of the parish.

Beyond high winds and flooding, forecasters warn that storms like Cristobal can produce multiple tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says coastal areas in Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle could also be at risk.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: