NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Naples experienced heavy floodwaters as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.

Video taken during the hurricane showed cars submerged by the heavy storm surge from Hurricane Ian. As of around 3:30 p.m., Naples had seen water six feet above the normal high tide.

At Vanderbilt Beach, people stayed to see the waves before conditions got worse.

A reporter at the scene said a child was nearly swept away by the storm, but his mother managed to save him.

Even with officials warning about the hurricane’s potentially devastating impacts, one man said he was surprised by Ian’s strength.