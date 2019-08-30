USDA approves early release of September food assistance benefits

TAMPA (WFLA) – Due to Hurricane Dorian’s impending arrival, the Florida Department of Children and Families has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture to release September food assistance benefits to all 67 Florida counties.

SNAP customers who were scheduled to receive their benefits between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14 will now be able to access benefits through their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards starting Aug. 31 at noon.

This is an early release of regular benefits, not a distribution of additional funds.

“The early release of benefits will allow families to purchase much-needed food prior to Hurricane Dorian’s landfall,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said.