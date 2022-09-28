TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort are at capacity, though will remain operational, before effects of Hurricane Ian are felt in Orlando.

The theme park tweeted on Wednesday that hotels are currently focusing on taking care of their guests.

Universal Orlando did say that its guest contact center is experiencing higher than expected call volume and they are currently assisting guests whose travel is directly affected by the hurricane.

“If your travel dates are after Sept. 30, we would appreciate if you would call us back at a later date,” Universal said.

Those with reservations through Friday who want to cancel or modify are asked to continue to hold.

The guest contact center can be reached at 407-224-4233. The number for hotel reservations is (888) 273-1311.

Universal closed its parks Tuesday ahead of the storm and the parks are expected to be closed Thursday, with the anticipation of a Friday re-opening.