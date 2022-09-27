As of Feb. 12, vaccinated visitors to Universal Orlando Resort are no longer required to wear face coverings. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort will close on Wednesday, along with City Walk, due to affects from Hurricane Ian.

The theme park will remain closed on Thursday. The park anticipates to reopen on Friday.

“In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed,” the theme park said on its website.

Universal Orlando announced in a tweet that Halloween Horror Nights will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm. The park anticipates reopening on Friday, with conditions permitting.

Anyone with addition questions can call 877-801-9720.