Uber and Lyft offering free rides to shelters in wake of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues it’s trek along the east coast of Florida Uber is now offering free rides to anyone needing a ride to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

How to redeem a free round trip (up to $20 each way) to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter

Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu Scroll down to Promotions Tap “Add Promo Code” Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap “Add” Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info, or your local county website.

Lyft is offering two free rides up to $15 each when users use the code “DORIANRELIEF”. The code runs until Sept. 15