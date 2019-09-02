Uber and Lyft offering free rides to shelters in wake of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues it’s trek along the east coast of Florida Uber is now offering free rides to anyone needing a ride to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.
- How to redeem a free round trip (up to $20 each way) to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter
- Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu
- Scroll down to Promotions
- Tap “Add Promo Code”
- Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap “Add”
- Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info, or your local county website.
Lyft is offering two free rides up to $15 each when users use the code “DORIANRELIEF”. The code runs until Sept. 15
