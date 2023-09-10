TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two new tropical disturbances were reported in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The first area of disturbance was located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

While there is some potential for marginal development, the NHC said the wave will merge with a larger wave to the east.

This wave, located in the eastern-central region of the tropical Atlantic, is just off the coast of West Africa.

Currently, there’s a near-zero percent chance of development in the next two days, but the NHC forecasters said there are some conditions for gradual development later in the week as it moves into the central tropical Atlantic.

Meanwhile, further west, Hurricane Lee continues to slow down as it heads west, but it is not predicted to make landfall. It currently is located about 270 miles north-northeast of the Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

Despite its distance from land, it is still expected to bring hazardous beach conditions across the west Atlantic this week.

Tropical Storm Margo, on the other hand, is steady as it continues northward in the central Atlantic. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph but could become a hurricane in the coming days.