TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday marks five years since Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida Panhandle, leaving a widespread path of destruction.

Michael made landfall on Mexico Beach around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 with estimated wind speeds of 155 mph — a strong Category 4 storm.

Six months later, Michael was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane at landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Peak storm surge was recorded between 9 to 14 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass. Some areas of Florida saw 6.66 inches of rainfall.

Michael was the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Andrew in 1992, and was just the fourth Category 5 storm on record in the U.S.

Michael was the strongest storm to ever make landfall in the Panhandle, which prior to 2018, had only seen nine other major hurricanes.

There have been eight hurricanes that have made landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast as major hurricanes in the last seven years.