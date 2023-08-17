TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics are starting to heat up as two tropical waves are marching across the Atlantic and one has popped up in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves just off the coast of Africa, near Cape Verde.

Both systems have a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

Forecasters believe both systems could form into tropical depressions over the next few days.

Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said many computer models keep the systems away from the United States.

The NHC is also monitoring a system in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologists said the system could develop slowly as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

It will increase rain chances in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend.

It has a low chance of development over the next seven days, at 20%.